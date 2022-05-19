RYAN NEFF Takes On Bass And Vocal Duties For AS I LAY DYING's Summer Tour

Miss May I bass player, Ryan Neff, will be filling in for As I Lay Dying on their upcoming touring cycle beginning in Las Vegas on June 10 and ending on July 17 in Oklahoma City at famed Diamond Ballroom.

Says the band: "We are thankful to have Ryan Neff of Miss May I taking on bass and vocal duties for our upcoming tours. We first met Ryan down in Mexico City, playing together back in 2012, so we're stoked to be sharing the stage with a familiar face and talented musician.⁣"

Ryan Neff says: "I am honored to be a part of As I Lay Dying’s Two Decades Of Destruction Tour. I have followed the band's entire career, from learning '94 Hours' as my tryout song for my very first band in high school, to opening for them in Mexico City in early 2012, to traveling across the country to catch shows, I’ve always been a massive fan. I can’t wait to get on stage with these guys and show them, and their fans how much these songs mean to me. Let the riffing begin!"

Dates:

June

10 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas NV ^

11 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson. AZ ^

12 - 11:11 - El Paso, TX

14 - Empire Garage - Austin, TX ^

15 - Temple Live - Fort Smith, AR^

16 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN^

18 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC^

19 - Jannus Landing - St Petersburg, FL^

20 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC^

22 - Brown's Island - Richmond, VA^

23 - The Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA^

24 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ*

25 - Webster Theater - Hartford, CT*

26 - The L - Elmira, NY*

27 - Roxian - Pittsburgh, PA*

29 - Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY*

30 - Kemba Live - Columbus, OH*

July

1 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI*

2 - Pierre's - Ft. Wayne, IN*

5 - The Rust Belt - Moline, IL*

6 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI*

7 - Admiral - Omaha, NE*

8 - Val Air - Des Moines, IA*

10 - Zoo Montana - Billings, MT*

11 - The Newburry - Great Falls, MT*

12 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA*

14 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO*

15 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO*

16 - The Wave - Wichita, KS*

17 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City. OK*

^ with Ov Sulphur

* with Brand Of Sacrifice