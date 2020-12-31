RYAN ROXIE Releases Video For "The Uh-Oh Song"

"It's 'The Uh-Oh Song'," begins Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie in reference to his just-released, solo video. "Even though this past year has been a bit of an 'uh-oh' type of year, I think the lyrics in this one will give us some hope and peace of mind that hey...'THIS Year, things will be different' (remember?)"

"'The Uh-Oh Song' is the 10th and final video release for the Imagine Your Reality album. Can you think of any other album (other than a Greatest Hits) where there was an 'Official' video made for each and every song? That's got to be some sort of record, or at least be rewarded with a 'participation ribbon' of some sort... ha!"

"A swampy riff-rock anthem that beckons its audience to utter only two words... although there are plenty more than just two guitars that fill the airwaves. 'The Uh-Oh Song' was produced by Kristoffer Folin at Purple Skull Studios in Stockholm, Sweden."

