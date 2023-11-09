RYUJIN Release Music Video For "The Rainbow Song" Feat. TRIVIUM's Matthew Kiichi Heafy

Formed in 2011 as Gyze, “Samurai Metal” band Ryujin deftly deliver heavy metal from Japan to the international masses with their self-titled Napalm Records debut, Ryujin, out January 12. Blending both Japanese and English lyricism and featuring production and several guest features by Matthew Kiichi Heafy (Trivium), the band's high speed riffs and breakneck guitar descents pair with traditional Japanese elements, delivering a sound influenced by everything from ancient orchestral Gagaku to even modern anime themes.

Following up on the release of the album's previously released first single,“Raijin & Fujin”, the band has just released another new single, entitled "The Rainbow Song". Like their first single, the melodic power metal track features an essential contribution from aforementioned album guest Matthew Kiichi Heafy. Check out the new track alongside a brand new music video below.

Ryujin mastermind Ryoji Shinomoto says about the new single: "We are very proud of this song. The song is a fusion of Japanese 90s anime songs and power metal. We all absolutely love it! The video features nature footage of my hometown, Hokkaido, and Ainu tribal costumes, as I am very proud of the beautiful nature we have here. Matt arranged the lyrics, which were originally written about trout, and he also sings the chorus with me! Also, it's the first song without growls and you can also hear my first high tone shout before my solo!“

Featured guest Matthew Kiichi Heafy adds: "Ryujin is a band who will take over the world. 'The Rainbow Song' is a track that I believe will bridge the gap, taking a whole new slew of fans to become Ryujin-devotees. You’ll find yourself singing along by the first listen."

After releasing four highly acclaimed albums and appearing at major festivals worldwide, Ryujin have developed their own identity, expressed with accents of tasteful traditional Japanese instrumentation (i.e. Shamisen, Dragon Flute, Erhu, Taiko), and lead guitar god Ryoji Shinomoto's incredible shredding technique and ripping vocals.

Ryujin features production by Matthew Kiichi Heafy and mixing/mastering by Mark Lewis, with guest appearances by Heafy (vocals and conducting on various tracks) and Mukai Wataru of the Kansai Philharmonic Orchestra (cello). Blending both Japanese and English lyricism, Ryujin’s tracks feature titles based on the words of the Ainu people of Hokkaido (Ryujin’s home region), as well as famous Japanese paintings and idioms.

Opening instrumental track “Hajimari” sets an ominous stage for blistering burner “Gekokujo” - a tastefully thrash-ified death metal riff-fest colliding with expressive folk-inspired passages and head-spinning technique. Ryoji’s blazing leads are met instantly with the peerless skills of drummer Shuji Shinomoto and bassist Aruta Watanabe. First single “Raijin & Fujin” is an epic power metal storm featuring guest vocal contributions from Matthew Kiichi Heafy, shifting into a swirling tornado of rattling double bass and catapulting solos, while “The Rainbow Song” also features soaring clean vocals by Heafy blended between modern melodic heavy metal and power metal innovation. Tracks like “Dragon, Fly Free” and “Kunnecup” invite the listener to sing-along with Ryujin as they paint musical canvases of adventure and positivity. “Scream of the Dragon” returns to extreme influences amid uplifting choruses and a story blending English and Japanese lyrics, before “Gekirin” ventures into darker death metal influences - cascading into nautically-inspired melodies (as “Ryujin” is a dragon god of the sea in Japanese mythology, these oceanic musical themes weave seamlessly throughout the album).

The album nears the end with three heart-gripping, primarily Japanese-language opuses - the rock-opera-like ballad “Saigo No Hoshi”, the powerfully victorious and traditionally-inspired “Ryujin” and a cover of Linked Horizon’s “Guren No Yumiya” - widely known as an opening theme of popular anime series Attack On Titan. The album finishes with a bonus English-language version of “Saigo No Hoshi”, with vocals once again performed by Matthew Kiichi Heafy.

Ryujin illustrates an exotic sonic experience that will transport music lovers to a world of fantastic adventure and technical extravagance.

Ryujin will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digisleeve

- Gatefold Clear Orange Vinyl

- Digital Album

Ryujin tracklisting:

"Hajimari"

"Gekokujo"

"Dragon, Fly Free"

"Raijin & Fujin"

"The Rainbow Song"

"Kunnecup"

"Scream Of The Dragon"

"Gekirin"

"Saigo No Hoshi"

"Ryujin"

"Guren No Yumiya"

"Saigo No Hoshi" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy) (Single Edit)

"Raijin & Fujin" video:

Ryujin will be supporting Pain on their European tour.

Ryujin is:

Ryoji Shinomoto - Guitar, Vocals, Shamisen, Erhu, Dragon Flute & Orchestration

Shuji Shinomoto - Drums, Vocals

Aruta Watanabe - Bass, Vocals

