S.O.R.M Release Debut Album, Under My Skin

S.O.R.M, the hard rock sensation hailing from Lidkoping, Sweden, releases their debut album, Under My Skin, today via Noble Demon. Featuring eleven brand new and electrifying tracks, this remarkable debut showcases the band's unique blend of hard rock, heavy metal and classic rock, that is sure to appeal to a wide range of fans worldwide.

Formed in 2017, S.O.R.M quickly made a name for themselves with the release of their outstanding Hellraiser EP (2020), which introduced the band to the world and captivated audiences with their infectious hooks right from the start. Now and here, Under My Skin finally follows, packed with catchy melodies, memorable singalongs and the spirit of something that is more than just music.

But that's not the whole story, as Under My Skin features guest guitarists Doug Blair of W.A.S.P and Nick Petrino of Dee Snider, who add an extra layer of excitement and expertise to the album. Their contributions elevate the already powerful and captivating sound of S.O.R.M and create an unforgettable musical experience not to be missed in 2023.

Get the album on all digital platforms here. Under My Skin is out now on Noble Demon and available for purchase here.

Under My Skin tracklisting:

"Hellride"

"Shotgun Jonny"

"I Die For My Rock 'N Roll" (feat. Nick Petrino)

"Dark World"

"Too Hot For Your Love"

"Crazy"

"Demon Child"

"In Peace"

"Ready To Fly"

"Under My Skin"

"Crash And Burn"

"I Die For My Rock 'N Roll" video:

S.O.R.M are:

Micke Holm

Johan Östman

Robin Wernebratt