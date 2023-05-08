S.O.R.M Release "I Die For My Rock 'n' Roll" Single Feat. DEE SNIDER Guitarist NICK PETRINO; Music Video

Swedish hard rockers, S.O.R.M, have released their new single, "I Die For My Rock 'n' Roll", the first taste of the band's debut album, which will be coming out in 2023 via Noble Demon.

With "I Die For My Rock N Roll", the Swedish trio already sets the bar high in S.O.R.M style. With a top-class guest contribution by none other than Nick Petrino, the guitarist of Dee Snider, the track offers pretty much everything the rock n' roll heart desires and immediately makes you want more. Catchy melodies, memorable sing-alongs and the spirit of something that is more than just music.

The track is accompanied by a new music video, which you can watch below.

Says the band: ""I die for my rock n roll. The song is a statement. Never give up on your dreams no matter what. Don’t let anyone make that decision for you. In the long run it’s not worth it. So remember, follow your dreams!"