SABATON Added To Rocksmith+ Interactive Music Learning Service

Swedish power metal masters Sabaton have checked in with the following update:

"We're excited to announce that we’re coming to Rocksmith+ as part of our 25th anniversary celebration! Rocksmith+ is an interactive music learning subscription which is available on PC, PlayStation, iOS and Android that lets you learn how to play guitar, bass and piano! Every month for the rest of the year, Rocksmith+ will be adding a new Sabaton song to their library! Stay tuned to find out which song we're kicking things off with later this month!"

Last year, Rocksmith+ announced a new partnership with Warner Music Group, to bring even more popular artists to the music-learning service, such as Linkin Park, The Cure, Sepultura, Twisted Sister, and more.

"Rocksmith+ has always been about empowering people to learn guitar with their favorite songs," said Jay Cohen, Vice President of Executive Publishing at Ubisoft. "For beginners, guitar players, and music fans this is a great step forward. The large library of songs for learners and players to pick up and play on Rocksmith+ continues to expand every month. This new partnership with Warner Music Group will help bring both new and established artists to a new and growing audience. We appreciate the progressive approach of our colleagues at WMG, and we look forward to everything we will do together to deliver on the promise of a new music distribution model for all those who make music and the people who love to jam along to it."

"Ubisoft has developed some of the most groundbreaking, interactive music experiences, and the Rocksmith series is one of the best. We are so excited to be working with them on Rocksmith's next iteration, Rocksmith+, to provide true music fans with the opportunity to explore and learn music in innovative ways," said Jillian Rothman, VP of New Business & Ventures at Warner Music Group. "This partnership is a great addition to our efforts in gaming and reinforces our goal to provide artists with the tools to build new revenue streams, while enabling fans to connect with the music and artists they love."

Rocksmith+ gives you access to more than 7,000 songs, and lets you pick up and play guitar fast with any acoustic, electric, or bass guitar. Learn at your own pace, with help from the improved state-of-the-art note detection, real-time feedback, and practice tools. Frequent content updates add new modes, features, and monthly song additions, ensuring you get the most out of your subscription.

