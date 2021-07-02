SABATON Announces Massive Post-Pandemic Concert Schedule: North American Trek With JUDAS PRIEST, Major Euro Festivals And 2022's European "The Tour To End All Tours"

Emerging from COVID lockdown, Swedish metal band Sabaton will tour North America as main support on Judas Priest’s 36-city, 50 Years of Metal trek that starts on September 8 in Reading, PA. The US and Canadian dates will mark Sabaton’s first time sharing a stage with Judas Priest and its first North American tour since 2018.

Prior to the Judas Priest tour, Sabaton will top the bill at two major European festivals: July 9 at Exitfest, held at the Petrovaradin Fortress, Serbia, and the Czech Republic's Rock Castle on August 20.

The spring of 2022 will see Sabaton bring its ground-breaking and breathtaking live shows to 26 cities in 17 European countries - "The Tour To End All Tours." The complete itinerary is below; for all ticket purchasing info, head here.

“Bigger, better, and more metal than ever,” said Sabaton’s bassist Pär Sundström. “We are joining Judas Priest for an eight-week tour in North America this autumn, and guess if we are excited... Until then, COVID-19 can go to hell.”

On the upcoming North American dates with Judas Priest, Sabaton - Sundström, vocalist Joakim Brodén, guitarists Tommy Johansson and Chris Rörland, and Hannes Van Dahl on drums - will focus the setlist on their most recent album, 2019’s The Great War, fan-favorites such as “Primo Victoria,” “To Hell and Back,” “Carolus Rex,” “The Last Stand,” and some surprises. Sabaton is known for its high-intensity, operatic heavy metal, juxtaposed with narratives that recount the harrowing yet epic tales of real-life historical battles and the brave men and women who fought in them.

"History can be very boring because it’s far away and detached,” said vocalist Brodén. “But everybody loves a good story, so what we do is tell stories, personal and true stories. We paint pictures with our lyrics and music, and our live shows, and try to bring history to life.”

Tour dates:

July

9 - Exitfest - Petrovaradin Fortress, Serbia

August

20 - Rock Castle - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic

September (with Judas Priest)

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

11 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds^#

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

19 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

20 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

October (with Judas Priest)

2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena

3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park

15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 - Oklahoma City OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

19 - Independence,, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell

November (with Judas Priest)

2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

January 7 - February 12

29-date headline tour of Sweden

March

4 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

9 - Esch zur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

15 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

16 - Geneva, Switzerland - Arena

18 - London, England - Wembley Arena

19 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

28 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

30 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

31 - Munich, Germany - Kuopio Olympiahalle

April

1 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

2 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena

4 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Arena

8 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopio Hall

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena

(Photo - Tallee Savage)