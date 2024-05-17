SABATON Celebrate Heroes Album 10th Anniversary With Limited Edition Transparent Violet Double Vinyl LP

Swedish power metal veterans Sabaton have checked in with the following update:

"Can you believe Heroes has been around for a whole decade? Ten years ago today (May 16) we released this album into the world and that fact simply blows our minds!In celebration of this huge milestone, we’re happy to announce that a special a Limited 10th Anniversary vinyl print of Heroes is dropping on July 5! This double LP has been pressed on unique transparent violet vinyl, and the really cool thing about it is that it features three bonus tracks, 2 of which have never EVER been released on digital platforms. Want one? Pre-order yours now here!"

Sabaton are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have shared a recent livestream video along with the following message:

"Grab your beer, grab your buddies and let’s listen to our fifth studio album, Coat Of Arms, on FULL BLAST! Thobbe our new (and old) guitarist is joining us for this session! You’ll hear us discuss the complex recording process for the album as well as a whole bunch of album anecdotes. Throw a bit of banter into the mix too and you’ve got a winning combo!"

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.