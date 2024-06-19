SABATON Dedicate New Episode Of "Sabaton History" To Metal Queen DORO - "This Is Her Story"; Video

Sabaton have released a new episode of "Sabaton History", along with the following message:

"Sabaton did a cover of the song 'Fur Immer', so it's only right that Sabaton History does an episode dedicated to the woman who first sang it, the Metal Queen Doro Pesch, and here it is! From the 'Fur Immer' 80s days singing for Warlock, to her solo career in the 90s and beyond, this is her story. This episode was filmed with a live audience on the Sabaton Cruise 2023!"

Sabaton are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. Earlier this week, the band checked in with the following update:

"So you think you know our Carolus Rex album, do you? How about the history behind the songs? Prove it by completing our themed crossword puzzle. We’ve made this one quite tough, so give it a go and let us know how you do! Download a hi-res version of the crossword puzzle here."

Sabaton recently held a livestreamed Carolus Rex listening party via YouTube. Check it out below:

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

(Doro photo - Jochen Rolfes)