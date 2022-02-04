SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Breaks Down "Defense Of Moscow" Solo (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared a new video from his studio. Check it out below.

Tommy: "In this video I show you how the solo for the Sabaton song 'Defense of Moscow' which is our cover of Radio Tapoks song 'Битва за Москву'."

Johansson previously shared his Disney rendition of Sabaton's epic "Swedish Pagans". Enjoy....

Tommy: "Finally the mix between Sabaton and Disney is back - DISNEYTON. I started to sing Sabaton lyrics over Disney songs on the piano back in 2017 just because Sabaton has such great lyrics and Disney has the best music - perfect match! And now for the first time - a full length recorded song! With the lyrics from my all time favorite Sabaton song 'Swedish Pagans' to the epic 'Go The Distance' from Hercules - 1995."