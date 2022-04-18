SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Covers SIMON & GARFUNKEL Classic "The Sound Of Silence" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo performance of the Simon & Garfunkel classic, "The Sound Of Silence". Check it out below.

Johansson: "This cover of the Disturbed version of 'The Sound of Silence' by Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel is dedicated to my friend Christian Sundberg, who is no longer with us. A great friend, father, brother and son who left us too early."

Johansson previously shared his cover of Gary Moore's 1986 classic "Out In The Fields". Check it out below.



