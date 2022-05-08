SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Performs "Anthem" Written ABBA Founders For Chess Musical (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo performance of "Anthem" from the 1984 musical, Chess. Check it out below.

Johansson: "When I started to sing at the age of 15, the song 'Anthem' from the musical Chess (originally sung by Tommy Körberg) was my first REAL goal. I learned it and performed it at my school when we ended 9th grade in front of the whole school and from that day on this song has been very special to me. Maybe one day I will upload that video - me, 15 years old, singing that song."

Chess is a musical written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of the pop group ABBA, lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, and book by Rice. The story involves a politically driven, Cold War-era chess tournament between two grandmasters, one American and the other Soviet, and their fight over a woman who manages one and falls in love with the other.

A highly successful concept album was released prior to the first theatrical production in order to raise money. In the case of Chess, the concept album was released in the autumn of 1984 while the show opened in London's West End in 1986 where it played for three years.

Johansson previously shared his solo performance of the Simon & Garfunkel classic, "The Sound Of Silence". Check it out below.

Johansson: "This cover of the Disturbed version of 'The Sound of Silence' by Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel is dedicated to my friend Christian Sundberg, who is no longer with us. A great friend, father, brother and son who left us too early."