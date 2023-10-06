SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Releases GARY MOORE Tribute Album Via Spotify

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has released A Tribute To The Moore, dedicated to music and guitar legend Gary Moore, via Spotify and Deezer. It is a compilation of covers Johansson has shared via YouTube over the past two years.

Go to this location for the streaming links.

Tracklist:

"Over the Hills and Far Away"

"Wild Frontier"

"Nuclear Attack"

"The Loner"

"Out in the Fields"

"Murder in the Skies"

"Thunder Rising"

"Running from the Storm"

"After the War"

"Empty Rooms"

"Emerald"