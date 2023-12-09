SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Christmas Power Metal Cover Of BLINK-182 Classic "All The Small Things" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared a Christmas-themed power metal cover of the Blink-182 classic "All The Small Things". Check it out below.

Johansson: "How would it be if you took a '90s song and turned it into Power Metal - but with Christmas vibes? Well, perhaps something like this!

Johansson has also checked in with the following update:

"This Saturday (9/12) at 22.00 CET, I will play live at Kollektivet Livet Bar in Stockholm, performing some epic Christmas songs and of course - you can join too! The whole concert will be live streamed here on my YouTube channel! Hope to see you there!"