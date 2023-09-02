SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of GARY MOORE Classic "Murder In The Skies" Featuring MAJESTICA / THERION Bassist CHRIS DAVIDSON (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his cover of the Gary Moore classic, "Murder In The Skies". Check it out below.

The song is taken from the album, Victims Of The Future, released in 1984.

Johansson: "This time I have the one, the only, the most bearded - Chris Davidsson - with me on lead bass and lead vocals.

Following statement is 100% true:

I knew before, but I forgot that the plane crash Gary Moore sings about in this song happened on the 1st of September, 1983. Evidently so……this means (by 100% incredible coincidence) that this cover is released on the 40th anniversary of that horrible crash that this song is about. On the same day - 40 years later. How is that even possible?"

Johansson recently shared a new video along with the following message:

"This is Gary Moore's old PRS guitar from 1986 that I bought from Vintage Electric Guitars in Perth, Australia. Previous owner was Bob Daisly - Dennis Wilson - me! A dream came true to finally own one of Gary Moore's old guitars."

Check out Johansson's covers of some of Gary Moore's classic songs below.