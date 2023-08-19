SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of QUEEN Classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo cover of the Queen classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody". Check it out below.

Johansson: After some time off it feels great to be back on YouTube again! And, of course, I can’t start after a long break without presenting something epic and majestic!A song MANY people have requested MANY times!"

Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, has released a seven song compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms. 

The tracklist is as follows: 

"Africa" (Toto)
"Headless Cross" (Black Sabbath)
"18 And Life" (Skid Row)
"You're The Voice" (John Farnham)
"The Price" (Twisted Sister)
"Alone" (Heart)
"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John) 



