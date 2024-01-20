SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of "The Touch" From The Transformers 1986 Animated Movie Soundtrack (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared a cover of "The Touch", originally performed by Stan Bush, from The Transformers: The Movie soundtrack, released in 1986. Check it out below.

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are gearing up for an epic celebration as they approach their 25-year milestone in the music industry.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton will embark on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

The band has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Get ready for an epic journey through time and sound as we celebrate 25 years of Sabaton in the best way possible! Join us for a night filled with thunderous riffs, powerful lyrics and the bombastic energy of our very first studio album, Primo Victoria! We'll be sharing our reactions, reminiscing about the making of the album, and exchanging stories that have shaped our legacy as a band. This is not just a celebration – it's a metal extravaganza that you won't want to miss! Grab your favourite beer, crank up the volume and join us on a musical adventure. Let the celebration begin!"

Each month of 2024 will be dedicated to an album from Sabaton’s discography, beginning with Primo Victoria and ending with The War To End All Wars. Special activities and insights will be provided to grant fans a better understanding of each studio album.

Highlights include album stories, song facts, and album listening parties during which band members will reminisce on and discuss their favorite tracks, while sharing never-heard-before experiences with Sabaton fans.

Other exciting initiatives include fun games, contests, and giveaways that will grant fans the chance to win unique prizes, as well as a limited edition 25-year anniversary merch, including some very exclusive items.

Frontman, Joakim Brodén, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming celebration, saying: "This is a massive milestone for us. Our fans have been with us every step of the way and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this monumental occasion with them. We're planning some great things that we've never done before, and we're confident that 2024 will be one to remember, especially as we are heading to the studio at the beginning of next year to begin working on new music!"

Meanwhile, bassist and band manager, Pär Sundström, stated: “It’s hard to believe that a quarter of a century of us playing music and doing what we love the most has passed already. It’s been one hell of a journey, that’s for sure. We sing about history, but looking back we also wrote some history! Stay tuned!”

The 25th-anniversary celebrations will also include throwback photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into Sabaton's incredible journey, taking fans on a nostalgic trip through the band's history.

Follow the band’s social media channels and website to keep up to date with the latest news and celebrations. Keep your eyes peeled. 2024 is going to be an interesting year!

In the meantime, check out this video message from Pär and Tommy: