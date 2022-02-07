SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Disney Version Of "82nd All The Way" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his Disney rendition of Sabaton's epic "82nd All The Way". Check it out below.

Johansson: "Let’s continue with the mighty mix between Sabaton and Disney with the lyrics from the heavy Sabaton song '82nd All The Way' to the epic 'Make A Man Out Of You" from Mulan - 1998."

Johansson previously shared his Disney rendition of Sabaton's epic "Swedish Pagans".

Johansson: "I started to sing Sabaton lyrics over Disney songs on the piano back in 2017 just because Sabaton has such great lyrics and Disney has the best music - perfect match! And now for the first time - a full length recorded song! With the lyrics from my all time favorite Sabaton song 'Swedish Pagans' to the epic 'Go The Distance' from Hercules - 1995."