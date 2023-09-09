SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Epic Metal Cover Of AXWELL & INGROSSO Hit "Sun Is Shining" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his cover of the Axwell & Ingrosso hit, "Sun Is Shining". Check it out below.

Johansson: "It’s about time to explore the more modern music and turn the new hits into epic metal versions! Originally performed by Axwell & Ingrosso, from the album More Than You Know, released in 2015."

Axwell & Ingrosso is a Swedish DJ duo consisting of Swedish House Mafia members Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso. They officially formed the group Axwell & Ingrosso in 2014. Their first performance was in 2014 at the June 8th Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City. It was named one of the 15 Hot Governors Ball Moments as well as one of the Top 10 Best Performances of the Hot Governors Ball by Billboard.

Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, has released a seven song compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Africa" (Toto)

"Headless Cross" (Black Sabbath)

"18 And Life" (Skid Row)

"You're The Voice" (John Farnham)

"The Price" (Twisted Sister)

"Alone" (Heart)

"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John)