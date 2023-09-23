SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Epic Metal Cover Of Outlander TV Series Theme "The Skye Boat Song" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared a new epic metal cover of "The Skye Boat Song", the theme music for the Outlander TV series. The video was filmed on locations well known from the show:

- Blackness Castle (where Jamie Fraser got whipped in public)
- Culloden Moor (the last known battle between the English and the Jacobites)
- Inverness, where the first episode takes place (Falkland Square)
- Jamie's Printshop in Season 3 (an alley in Edinburgh)
- Midhope Castle (Lollybroch, Fraser's home)

Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, has released a seven song compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms. 

The tracklist is as follows: 

"Africa" (Toto)
"Headless Cross" (Black Sabbath)
"18 And Life" (Skid Row)
"You're The Voice" (John Farnham)
"The Price" (Twisted Sister)
"Alone" (Heart)
"I'm Still Standing" (Elton John) 



