SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Epic Metal Cover Of "This Is Halloween" From The Nightmare Before Christmas (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared an epic metal cover of the classic "This Is Halloween" from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Check it out below.

Guest performers include Kristin Arvidsson, Kim Arvidsson, Tilia & Zoey, Elvira Stattin, Chris Davidsson and David ”Giventoe” Thornell.

Johansson has released A Tribute To The Moore, dedicated to music and guitar legend Gary Moore, via Spotify and Deezer. It is a compilation of covers Johansson has shared via YouTube over the past two years.

Go to this location for the streaming links.

Tracklist:

"Over the Hills and Far Away"

"Wild Frontier"

"Nuclear Attack"

"The Loner"

"Out in the Fields"

"Murder in the Skies"

"Thunder Rising"

"Running from the Storm"

"After the War"

"Empty Rooms"

"Emerald"