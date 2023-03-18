SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Power Metal Cover Of TOTO Classic "Africa" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly solo cover song and video, this time taking on the Toto classic "Africa". The song is taken from the album Toto IV, released in 1982.

Johansson recently covered Black Sabbath's "Headless Cross". The song is taken from the album of the same name, released in 1989, and originally featured Tony Martin on vocals.