SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Power Metal Solo Cover Of BONNIE TYLER Hit "Holding Out For A Hero" (Video)

October 15, 2022, 16 minutes ago

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his power metal cover of the Bonnie Tyler hit "Holding Out For A Hero". Check it out below.

Johansson: "It's finally time to release a new recorded version of my old cover of 'Holding Out For A Hero'. It's a mix between the original by Bonnie Tyler and the version from Shrek 2 in a glorious Power Metal version. Hope you will enjoy it!"

Johansson previously shared his power metal cover of the Spice Girls hit "Viva Forever". Check it out below.



