March 11, 2023, an hour ago

SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Cover Of ABBA Hit "One Of Us" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly solo cover song and video, this time taking on ABBA's "One Of Us". The song is taken from the group's 1981 album, The Visitors.

In the Party Like A Rockstar Podcast clip below, Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo weighs in on Johansson's cover of the band's classic, "18 And Life". Go to the 2:17 mark for the beginning of the song.



