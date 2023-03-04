SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Cover Of EUROPE's "Sign Of The Times" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly solo cover song and video, this time taking on Europe's "Sign Of The Times". The song is taken from Europe's 1988 album, Out Of This World.

Sabaton recently released the new lyric video below for the song "En Livstid i Krig", lifted from the band's Carolus Rex album.

Says Sabaton: "Jump into the weekend the right way by blasting 'En Livstid i Krig' as loud as possible! 🤘 Here’s our brand new lyric video for one of your favourites. Enjoy metalheads!"

Spring 2023 will see Sabaton touring across Europe on the eagerly awaited re-scheduled tour: The Tour To End All Tours.

Starting in Leeds on April 14, the tour will bring Sabaton to 21 cities in 14 countries. They will present their biggest and most spectacular show to date in Europe's largest arenas. Fans can be assured that the band will write history with the ground-breaking live shows on The Tour To End All Tours.

The band also confirmed that Japanese dance metal sensation Babymetal will appear as very special guests, marking their first international shows in over three years. Finnish Eurovision winners Lordi will open all shows.

"We are extremely happy to welcome Babymetal to our already much anticipated tour in Europe 2023,” says bass player Pär Sundström. “The energy and power of this band will for sure make each night something special."

“If there ever was a band that would break all the rules, it’s Babymetal with the power and precision to deliver a full on heavy metal show!” echoes frontman Joakim Brodén. “It’s not our first rodeo together, expect nothing but excellence from Babymetal!”

Joakim participated as a guest on “Oh! Majinai (feat. Joakim Brodén)" on Babymetal’s third album, Metal Galaxy, released on October 11th, 2018. He also made a guest appearance at Babymetal’s headline show in October 2018, Babymetal World Tour 2018 in Japan Extra Show Dark Night Carnival.

Tickets for European shows are available here. Tickets for the UK shows on sale here.

Tour dates:

April

14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

15 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

16 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

18 - Glasgow, UK - The OVO Hydro

21 - Paris, France - Zenith

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

25 - Esch / Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

29 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

May

2 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena

3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

5 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

6 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

7 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

12 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

15 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

18 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Arena

19 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

20 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopio Hall