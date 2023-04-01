SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Cover Of GARY MOORE's "Running From The Storm" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo power metal cover of Gary Moore's "Running From The Storm", taken from the 1989 album, After The War. Check it out below.

Pro-shot video Sabaton performing at Resurrection Fest on July 1st, 2022 in Viveiro, Spain has been shared by festival organizers and can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Ghost Division"

"Stormtroopers"

"Great War"

"The Red Baron"

"Bismarck"

"The Attack of the Dead Men"

"Soldier of Heaven"

"Steel Commanders"

"Carolux Rex"

"Resist and Bite"

"Night Witches"

"Dreadnought"

"The Last Stand"

"Christmas Truce"

"Primo Victoria"

"Swedish Pagans"

"To Hell and Back"