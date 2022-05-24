SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Disney Version Of "Winged Hussars" (Video)

May 24, 2022, 59 minutes ago

news sabaton tommy johansson heavy metal

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his Disney rendition of Sabaton's epic "Winged Hussars". Check it out below.

Johansson: "For this Disneyton song I decided to try to make it my own Disney version. Arrangements are made by me based on the melodies from the original song. So this time it's not a Disney melody - I just made the song sound like an epic Disney song."

Johansson recently shared his solo performance of Thin Lizzy's 1976 classic, "Emerald". Check it out below.

Johansson: "A cover of the Gary Moore version of Thin Lizzy's classic, 'Emerald'. Also a tribute to these great Charvel guitars put together by my friend Patrik Johansson."



