June 4, 2022, 44 minutes ago

SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of HELLOWEEN Classic "Eagle Fly Free" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo performance of the Helloween classic "Eagle Fly Free", handling all vocal, guitar and bass parts. Check it out below.

Johansson: "The anthem of power metal - 'Eagle Fly Free' by Helloween! A song I've played live many, many times but never recorded - until now. As a small Easter egg you will also hear and see some Majestica in here as well..."

Johansson recebntly shared another video via his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Johansson: "I got a new, glorious guitar from Charvel Guitars - the Charvel Dark Amber! Follow me on my journey as I pick it up from the postal office, unbox it and try it out. Is it in tune? That is the question!"



