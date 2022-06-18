SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of QUEEN Classic "Show Must Go On" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo performance of the Queen classic, "Show Must Go On". Check it out below.

The song is taken from Queen's 1991 album, Innuendo.

Johansson recently shared his solo performance of the Helloween classic "Eagle Fly Free", handling all vocal, guitar and bass parts.

Johansson: "The anthem of power metal - 'Eagle Fly Free' by Helloween! A song I've played live many, many times but never recorded - until now. As a small Easter egg you will also hear and see some Majestica in here as well..."