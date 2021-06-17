SABATON History Channel Uploads "Defence Of Moscow" - Autumn 1941; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 103, "Defence Of Moscow" - Autumn 1941. Watch below.

A message states: "While it is legendary, there is a lot of confusion and a lot of myths about Operation Typhoon, the German drive on Moscow in the fall of 1941, and Operation Barbarossa, the invasion of the Soviet Union that summer. Today I talk about the first 5.5 months of Barbarossa, and then Joakim and I discuss covers and covers of covers."