SABATON History Channel Uploads "Tanks!" - Allied Tanks Of WW2 (Video)

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 127, "Tanks!" - Allied Tanks Of WW2. Check it out below.

"If you know us, you’ll know we are tank crazy! That’s why we’ve dedicated our latest episode to this awesome subject. We’ve written several songs about tanks – songs like 'Ghost Division' or 'Panzerkampf' are about the German panzers and even the Soviet ones, but what about the tanks of the Western Allies? Were they any good? And what happened during the Battle of France? If you want to uncover the answers to these questions, watcch the episode."