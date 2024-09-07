SABATON Holding The Great War Listening Party Via Official YouTube Channel Today

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with the following update:

"We can’t think of a better way to celebrate our ninth studio album than with a listening party! Come hang out with us today (September ) at 7:00pm CET to uncover some never-heard-before stories. Did you know that we recorded the music video for 'Seven Pillars Of Wisdom' in the desert? Some really weird things happened during that shoot. Watch The Great War listening party to find out more.

Join the listening below or go to this location.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

"It’s officially The Great War month! Can you believe we’re 9 months into our 25th anniversary celebration? Stay tuned on social media for a treasure trove of exciting content, including exclusive facts about our ninth studio album, nostalgic throwback photos, and so much more! Plus, don’t miss out on our exciting giveaway at the end of the month. Dive into the album and get into the The Great War spirit. Click here."

"Released on July 19, 2019, The Great War made its mark on the heavy metal scene, earning a wave of positive reviews and high praise from critics. Over time, the album was released in four separate editions. The standard release, a history edition with narration before each song, a soundtrack edition which was purely instrumental and orchestral, and finally, a Sabaton History Channel edition exclusively for Patreon which was narrated by friendly neighbourhood historian and our good friend, Indy Neidell! Fun fact: Indy was actually featured in one of our music videos for this album. He played the role of T.E. Lawrence (Lawrence of Arabia) for our 'Seven Pillars Of Wisdom' song. He absolutely nailed it! Another fun fact is that we actually began collaborating with Indy because of The Great War album, and this collaboration resulted in the Sabaton History Channel! This popular YouTube channel takes a deep dive into the stories behind every song we release, and is written under the guidance of seasoned historians. Historical accuracy is fundamentally important to us!. Find out more fun facts connected to our 9th studio album by reading The Great War album story here."