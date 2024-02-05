SABATON Launch 25th Anniversary Attero Dominatus Trivia Game

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

They have checked in with the following message:

"Do you like trivia games? If the answer is 'yes', we’ve created one that is based on our second studio album, Attero Dominatus! Do you know all there is to know about this album and the history behind the songs? Prove it! Play the game and enter the draw to win a signed Attero Dominatus CD or vinyl. There’s one of each up for grabs!."

Play the game here.

Sabaton recently their listening party for Attero Dominatus. Check it out below.

"Are you ready for some hilarious and shocking stories? This listening party puts Attero Dominatus in the spotlight. Our second studio album comes with plenty of anecdotes. You’ll find out how long it took for us to record it, you’ll hear about Pär’s crazy injury before our very first tour, you’ll get to witness Chris’ epic DJ skills (haha) and so much more! Grab yourself a beverage and some snacks and come chill with us for an hour. You won’t regret it!"

Each month of 2024 will be dedicated to an album from Sabaton’s discography, beginning with Primo Victoria and ending with The War To End All Wars. Special activities and insights will be provided to grant fans a better understanding of each studio album.

Highlights include album stories, song facts, and album listening parties during which band members will reminisce on and discuss their favorite tracks, while sharing never-heard-before experiences with Sabaton fans.

Other exciting initiatives include fun games, contests, and giveaways that will grant fans the chance to win unique prizes, as well as a limited edition 25-year anniversary merch, including some very exclusive items.

Frontman, Joakim Brodén, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming celebration, saying: "This is a massive milestone for us. Our fans have been with us every step of the way and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this monumental occasion with them. We're planning some great things that we've never done before, and we're confident that 2024 will be one to remember, especially as we are heading to the studio at the beginning of next year to begin working on new music!"

Meanwhile, bassist and band manager, Pär Sundström, stated: “It’s hard to believe that a quarter of a century of us playing music and doing what we love the most has passed already. It’s been one hell of a journey, that’s for sure. We sing about history, but looking back we also wrote some history! Stay tuned!”

The 25th-anniversary celebrations will also include throwback photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into Sabaton's incredible journey, taking fans on a nostalgic trip through the band's history.

Follow the band’s social media channels and website to keep up to date with the latest news and celebrations. Keep your eyes peeled. 2024 is going to be an interesting year!

In the meantime, check out this video message from Pär and Tommy: