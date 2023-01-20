SABATON Launch Official Lyric Video For New Song "The First Soldier"; Heroes Of The Great War EP Out Now

Following the successful launch of the Weapons Of The Modern Age EP on September 30, 2022, Sabaton are excited to announce that Heroes Of The Great War, their second EP of the Echoes Of The Great War EP trilogy, is now available and features a never-heard-before track, entitled "The First Soldier".

The brand new Heroes Of The Great War EP focuses on some of the boldest, most courageous heroes of World War I. For Sabaton, these are people whose stories need to be told and whose narratives truly resonate with the band on a personal level.

Remarking on the concept of the new EP, Pär Sundström says, “Those involved in conflict and war push themselves beyond their limits, both physically and psychologically, and often achieve extraordinary things. They have no choice but to be brave and have no option but to do everything they can to protect what they are fighting for. Humans are programmed for survival, and some of these heroes’ tales that we write about are jaw dropping. This EP is our tribute to them and our way of ensuring that these stories are not forgotten and get the recognition they deserve.”

Referring to the new track, "The First Soldier", Pär adds, “We are really excited to be releasing a new song with this EP and we are eager to see how people respond to the incredible story behind it. The song is about Albert Severin Roche, a World War I hero who believed he was destined for great things. And despite the doubts of his peers and the odds being stacked against him, he achieved the unbelievable.”

Albert Severin Roche was born in France and his father was a farmer. Roche signed up for the French Army at the age of 18. To his very core, he knew he was destined for great things, but standing only 1.58-metres tall (about 5-feet-2-inches), he wasn’t what the army was looking for, and he was rejected. Despite this, he eventually managed to enlist and was assigned to the 30th Battalion of Chasseurs. To begin with, Albert was not a model recruit and his fellow recruits and officers did not respect him. A fighter at heart with a fire for war burning inside him, he proved them all wrong. He was assigned to the 27th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins (known by the Germans as “Blue Devil”) and became known as The First Soldier of France for his heroism and his successful missions. By the end of WW1, Albert had been wounded nine times and had captured over 1,180 prisoners.

Joakim Broden says: “It’s amazing to hear these World War I stories about how individuals who are often doubted and looked down on end up becoming some of the most celebrated and respected heroes in military history. The story of 'The First Soldier' is a lesson to never judge a book by its cover. People are capable of incredible things, and Albert Severin Roche’s determination and heroism are admirable. We hope people feel the same way we felt when we first heard his story.”

Sabaton have released an animated video for "The First Soldier" in cooperation with French history influencer Nota Bene. The clip, as well as the official lyric video, can be viewed below.

With each EP in the Echoes Of The Great War trilogy, Sabaton are releasing an exclusive digipak in limited numbers. They often sell out immediately, so if you want one for your collection, be quick. Keep an eye out for the final EP of the Echoes Of The Great War trilogy.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)