SABATON Members Forced To Pay Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars In Tax Surcharges

According to Sweden's here newspaper, Sabaton founding members Joakim Brodén (vocals) and Pär Sundström (bass) are being forced to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax surcharges.

According to the report, in 2016-2018 Sabaton toured the United States, and the Swedish Tax Agency believes that Brodén and Sundström did not reporte their income from the tour correctly. According to the news agency Siren, they now have to pay millions of kroner in tax surcharges.

(Translated) Brodén is the one who gets the highest tax blow and has to pay back more than two million kronor (over 233,000 US dollars). The members believe that they followed the double taxation agreement that exists between Sweden and the USA. They have hired experts to make everything right. Despite this, the Swedish Tax Agency considers that the accounting did not go right.

Joakim Brodén and Pär Sundström can appeal the decision. Stay tuned for updates.

Get ready to headbang with the latest collaboration between Sabaton and World Of Tanks. The two facets of heavy metal are about to really put on a show. Kicking off in full force with the "Steel Commanders" music video that is an essential addition to every tanker's battle music playlist, the band will also be staging a massive in-game event that will reward tankers with a little bit of history: the first-ever Tier IX Premium tank.

"It's been a great experience working with the World Of Tanks and Wargaming guys on this huge project," said Joakim Brodén, lead vocalist of Sabaton. "Together, we made epic music for 'Steel Commanders,' and it's the perfect way to kick off our massive collaboration. We're proud to be part of this brand new, in-game event that features the first-ever Tier IX Premium tank as the ultimate prize, as well as us as crew members."

Watch the "Steel Commanders" music video below. The video also features Grammy Award-nominated and BRIT Female Artist of the Year-nominated Tina Guo. Having established an international career as a virtuoso acoustic/electric cellist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and entrepreneur, Tina Guo is known for her unique genre-crossing style, is one of the most recorded solo cellists of all time, and can be heard on hundreds of blockbuster film, television, and game soundtracks.

"Steel Commanders" will be available on all digital streaming platforms on September 17. You can pre-save the song here. All pre-savers will be eligible to win prizes including "Steel Commanders" merchandise, as well as World Of Tanks bonus codes with exclusive Sabaton in-game content.

On September 8 in Reading, PA, Sabaton will launch its first North American tour since Fall 2019 as main support on Judas Priest’s 35-city, 50 Years Of Metal North American tour. Sabaton is also confirmed to perform at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival and at Louder Than Life in Louisville. The complete itinerary is below; for all ticket purchasing info, visit this location.

September (with Judas Priest)

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

11 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds^#

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

19 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

20 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

October (with Judas Priest)

2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena

3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park

15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 - Oklahoma City OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

19 - Independence,, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell

November (with Judas Priest)

2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre