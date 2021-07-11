SABATON Perform To 40,000 People At Exit Festival In Novi Sad, Serbia; Pro-Shot Video Available
Emerging from COVID lockdown, Swedish metal band Sabaton will tour North America as main support on Judas Priest’s 36-city, 50 Years of Metal trek that starts on September 8 in Reading, PA. The US and Canadian dates will mark Sabaton’s first time sharing a stage with Judas Priest and its first North American tour since 2018.
Sabaton recently announced that prior to the Judas Priest tour, they will top the bill at two major European festivals: July 9 at Exitfest, held at the Petrovaradin Fortress, Serbia, and the Czech Republic's Rock Castle on August 20.
On July 9th, Sabaton performed in front of 40,000 people at Exit Festival in Novi Sad, Serbia. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Ghost Division"
"Great War"
"The Attack of the Dead Men"
"Seven Pillars of Wisdom"
"Defence of Moscow" (Radio Tapok cover - live debut)
"The Lost Battalion"
"The Red Baron"
"The Last Stand"
"Far From the Fame"
"Night Witches"
"The Art of War"
"Fields of Verdun"
"The Lion From the North"
"Carolus Rex"
"Last Dying Breath"
"Bismarck"
Encore:
"Primo Victoria"
"Swedish Pagans"
"To Hell and Back"
The spring of 2022 will see Sabaton bring its ground-breaking and breathtaking live shows to 26 cities in 17 European countries - "The Tour To End All Tours." The complete itinerary is below; for all ticket purchasing info, head here.
“Bigger, better, and more metal than ever,” said Sabaton’s bassist Pär Sundström. “We are joining Judas Priest for an eight-week tour in North America this autumn, and guess if we are excited... Until then, COVID-19 can go to hell.”
On the upcoming North American dates with Judas Priest, Sabaton - Sundström, vocalist Joakim Brodén, guitarists Tommy Johansson and Chris Rörland, and Hannes Van Dahl on drums - will focus the setlist on their most recent album, 2019’s The Great War, fan-favorites such as “Primo Victoria,” “To Hell and Back,” “Carolus Rex,” “The Last Stand,” and some surprises. Sabaton is known for its high-intensity, operatic heavy metal, juxtaposed with narratives that recount the harrowing yet epic tales of real-life historical battles and the brave men and women who fought in them.
"History can be very boring because it’s far away and detached,” said vocalist Brodén. “But everybody loves a good story, so what we do is tell stories, personal and true stories. We paint pictures with our lyrics and music, and our live shows, and try to bring history to life.”
Tour dates:
August
20 - Rock Castle - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic
September (with Judas Priest)
8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
11 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds^#
13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
19 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
20 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
October (with Judas Priest)
2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena
3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park
15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
16 - Oklahoma City OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
19 - Independence,, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell
November (with Judas Priest)
2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
5 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
January 7 - February 12
29-date headline tour of Sweden
March
4 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
9 - Esch zur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
11 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena
15 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
16 - Geneva, Switzerland - Arena
18 - London, England - Wembley Arena
19 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena
20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro
24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
28 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
30 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
31 - Munich, Germany - Kuopio Olympiahalle
April
1 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
2 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena
4 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Arena
8 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopio Hall
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena