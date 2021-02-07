SABATON Performs "Bismarck" For Wacken World Wide

"Another video from the Wacken World Wide live stream is 'Bismarck'. A song we really enjoy playing live," says Sweden's Sabaton.

In 2019, Sabaton released a video for the song "Bismarck", along with the message below.

"The most requested topic for a Sabaton song ever!"

"The fate of the ship Bismarck is a fascinating story we wanted to write about for a long time, but could not fit into any album. So we decided to make it as a single release, and as a gift from us to you for being fantastic fans for the past 20 years."

"Thanks to our friends at Wargaming and World Of Warships we can also present it with a truly impressive video, well worthy of this song. The talented team at Wargaming could ensure the historical accuracy of the scenes thanks to the models from their award winning game World Of Warships, and the director Matthias Hoene, who won a Golden Lion at Cannes, were able to bring the band and story together."

"Bismarck was a German Battleship and one of the biggest ever built in Europe. Commissioned in August 1940 and sunk in May 1941 after an intense hunt in the North Atlantic. Though he now rests beneath the waves, players of World Of Warships can still take this iconic ship into virtual battles."

"You wanted us to write this song, we heard you, and here is our tribute!"