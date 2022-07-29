SABATON Release Animated Music Video For "Stormtroopers"

Sabaton have released an animated music video for "Stormtroopers", featured on the band's album, The War To End All Wars. Watch below.

Says Sabaton: "Metal family, we’ve got a surprise for you! Our animated video for our song ‘Stormtroopers’ has just dropped. This video was created by our friend, Marius (you can follow him on YouTube or Instagram). But before you watch it, here’s a bit of background for you so you understand the story behind our song:

"The Stormtroopers came about at the beginning of the First World War and were specialist soldiers of the German Army who used clever infiltration tactics to attack their enemies in the trenches. These small groups of troops had the ability to cross no-man’s land with great speed and could trigger shock, confusion and panic among their enemies with their assaults. They would target key areas of the trenches and fight their way inside with close range weapons such as hand grenades, pistols, knives and machine guns."