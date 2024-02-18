SABATON Release Lyric Videos For Every Song On Attero Dominatus Album

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are gearing up for an epic celebration as they approach their 25-year milestone in the music industry.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

The band has checekd in with the following message:

"We’ve been busy working on our new lyric videos for every single song on our second studio album, Attero Dominatus. We’re happy to share we’ve finished them just in time for the album’s celebratory month, so we’ve made a playlist for you featuring all of them.

We advise you to crank up the volume and sing the lyrics to each song as loud as you possibly can!

Enjoy!"