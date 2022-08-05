SABATON Release "The Red Baron" Animated Story Video

Sabaton have release an animated story video for "The Red Baron", featured on the band's 2019 album, The Great War. Watch below.

Says the band: "We’ve joined forces with our friends at Yarnhub to bring you this animated story video for our song, ‘The Red Baron’. Manfred von Richthofen, a fighter pilot for the German Air Force, was considered the ace-of-aces and is a symbol of World War I. Watch the video now and find out more about the story behind our song."