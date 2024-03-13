SABATON's Heroes And The War To End All Wars Albums Officially Certified Gold

Swedish metal veterans Sabaton have shared the following news with their fans:

"Wow! Two new gold certifications because of you! We are absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude! Our Heroes album (2014) is now officially Gold certified in Germany, and our latest album, The War To End All Wars (2022), has also achieved Gold status in Sweden! The reality of this achievement is still sinking in – it's totally surreal. We owe it all to you, our amazing supporters and fellow metalheads. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU! Without you, this wouldn’t have been possible."