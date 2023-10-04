SABATON's "History Rocks" Project Hits Important Milestone; Over 100 Museums To Participate In Worldwide Premiere Of "The War To End All Wars - The Movie"

The countdown begins. With just over one month left until Sabaton’s "History Rocks" museum initiative kicks off, the band’s project has reached a significant milestone. Over 100 museums from 27 territories have now confirmed their participation in the worldwide premiere of "The War To End All Wars - The Movie" this November, and the list keeps growing. See the full list of participating museums below.

Unveiled on June 12 of this year, "History Rocks" is a result of the band's urge to help museums around the world. The mission of this charitable initiative is to amplify the visibility of museums worldwide and to encourage a fresh, untapped audience of metalheads and history enthusiasts to contribute to their local museums.

Another fundamental objective of this project worth noting is that it aims to place World War I and its significance to mankind in the spotlight.

Band manager and bassist, Pär Sundström comments: “Reaching over 100 museums is an important milestone. We wanted to create something that makes our fans visit and help their local museums, and I’m beyond happy to see that it’s working. We’re grateful to anyone who suggested a museum to us by using our “Suggest a museum” form on our movie’s website. The form is now closed following thousands of suggestions, but museums are still urged to contact us if they wish to participate. It means a lot to us to see how many involved have been enthusiastic, both fans and museums.”

The global premiere of "The War To End All Wars - The Movie" will take place between November 4-19, 2023, in the two weeks surrounding the 105th anniversary of Armistice Day. Museums worldwide are gearing up to showcase this film in their own way – some have opted for single screenings, some will be hosting multiple, and others will be combining their screenings with World War 1-related exhibits and events. The beauty of this project is that those participating have the creative freedom to shape their event any way they deem fit and all revenue generated from ticket sales goes straight back to the museum hosting the screening.

As the "History Rocks" project surges forward with over 100 museums on board, it stands as a testament to the profound impact of the unification of music and history to inspire and educate audiences worldwide.

List Of Participating Museums:

Australia:

Army Museum of South Australia

Belgium:

Plugstreet 14-18

Talbot House

Bosnia & Herzegovina:

Завичајни музеј Градишка / Homeland Museum of Gradiška

Brazil:

Museu do Expedicionário

Museu Militar do Comando Militar do Sul

Bulgaria:

Pazardzhik Regional Museum

Canada:

Heritage Lower Saint Lawrence

Millet & District Museum, Archives & Visitor Services

Rocky Mountain House Museum

THEMUSEUM

Croatia:

Gradski muzej Varaždin

Muzej vojne i ratne povijesti

SIsak Municipal Museum

Czech Republic:

Military Muzeum Generála Sergěje Jana Ingra

Muzeum a vzdělávací centrum čs. legií/Československých legií

Patton Memorial Pilsen

Vojenské muzeum Chuchelná

Denmark:

Mosede Fort, Danmark 1914-18

Museum Skanderborg

Sønderborg Castle

Finland:

The Parola Armour Museum

Tornionlaakson museo - Tornedalens museum

France:

Carrière Wellington: Mémorial de la Bataille d’Arras

Hôtel national des Invalides Musée de l´Armée

Historial franco-allemand du Hartmannswillerkopf

Musée des blindés et de la cavalerie

Musée Pierre-Noël de Saint-Dié-des-Vosge

Germany:

Anti Kriegs Museum

Festung Königstein

Flandernbunker / "Mahnmal Kilian" e.V.

Garnisonmuseum Ludwigsburg

Hungary:

HM Hadtörténeti Intézet és Múzeum

Lithuania:

Vytautas the Great War Museum

Netherlands:

Nationaal Militair Museum Soesterberg

New Zealand:

Whanganui Regional Museum

Norway:

Tirpitz Museum Alta

Poland:

Museum of Military Technology / Muzeum Techniki Wojskowej

Muzeum Górnośląskie / Upper Silesian Museum

Muzeum Marynarki Wojennej / Naval Museum Gdynia

Muzeum Techniki Wojskowej GRYF

Muzeum Techniki Wojskowej w Zabrzu

Muzeum Twierdzy Kostrzyn / Fortressmuseum of Kostrzyn

Muzeum Wojsk Lądowych w Bydgoszczy/Army Infantery Museum

Rzeszowskie Piwnice / Resov Cellars

Portugal:

Museu do Ar

Romania:

"Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Palace of Ruginoasa

MNIR / National History Museum of Romania

National Military Museum

Palace of Culture / Complexul Muzeal Național „Moldova” Iași

Serbia:

Museum of Rudnik and Takovo Region (Музеј рудничко-таковског краја)

National Museum in Leskovac

National Museum of Serbia/Народни музеј Србије

Zavičajni muzej Župe

Slovakia:

Múzeum Slovenského Národného Povstania

Slovakia Bytča The Wedding Palace in Bytča – administrated by Považské múzeum

Spiš castle administered by Slovak National Museum - Spiš Museum

Slovenia:

City Museum of Ljubljana / Mestni muzej Ljubljana

Park vojaške zgodovine Pivka /Park of Military History

Spain:

Museo Histórico Militar de Canarias

Sweden:

Aeroseum

Arsenalen - Swedish Tankmuseum

Garnisonsmuseet Skaraborg

Hässleholms Museum

Jamtli Museet

Maritiman - Göteborgs maritima centrum

Miliseum

United Kingdom:

Black Country Living Museum

Bodmin Keep - Cornwall's Army Museum

CMSM Combined Military Services Museum

Heugh Battery Museum

Military Museum Scotland

Royal Armouries Museum

Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum

South Wales Aviation Museum

Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome

Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum

The Staffordshire Regiment Museum

The Tank Museum

York Army Museum

United States:

82d Airborne Division War Memorial Museum

American Heritage Museum

Chippewa Valley Museum

General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center

Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles

Howard County Historical Society

Hutchings Museum Institute

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: Sahara West Library

Maryland Veterans Musuem at Patriot Park

Mesa Public Library - Red Mountain Branch

Michigan's Military Heritage Museum

Military Aviation Museum

Military Heritage Museum

Military History Center of the Carolinas

Museum of the American G.I

National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey

Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum

Texas Panhandle War Memorial

The National WWI Museum and Memorial

The William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive

Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site

Wisconsin Veterans Museum

Woodman Museum

Wright Stuff Squadron Living History Museum

It's not too late. If your museum is interested in becoming part of this unprecedented global initiative, you can apply by visiting here. Simply complete the dedicated museum form and the “History Rocks” team will be in contact. The only prerequisite is that your institution possesses the necessary facilities for hosting a screening, including audio/visual equipment and a suitable event space with seating.

About "The War To End All Wars - The Movie":

Following years of hard work and research, Sabaton has created "The War To End All Wars - The Movie" in partnership with Yarnhub, an animation studio focused on historical content. This is a 67-minute long animated musical motion picture which is being released in English but will be made available with subtitles in a number of languages to cater to global audiences. The film vividly tells the World War 1 tales from Sabaton’s most recent studio album, The War To End All Wars.

Referring to the movie, Lora Vogt, National, Vice President of Education and Interpretation, from the WWI Museum and Memorial (Kansas, US) declares: “Certainly, there is artistic licence taken in the movie, but what I found so extraordinary was the team’s choice of stories. What a wonderful vehicle Sabaton has made to show the diversity of individuals and engagements of the war. Really fantastic! We look forward to sharing it with our audiences.”

Watch the trailer for "The War To End All Was - The Movie" below. For more information, head here.

(Photo - Christian Ripkens)