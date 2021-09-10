SABATON Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Steel Commanders" Music Video

Sabaton have released behind the scenes and backstage footage from the "Steel Commanders" music video shoot. Watch the official music video and the new footage below:

Apart from the music video, Sabaton is headlining a new in-game event, Spirit of War. The event will see tankers take on challenges to reap the maximum reward: the game's first-ever Tier IX Premium tank, the Strv K. Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed it in the "Steel Commanders" video, and it will be manned by a Sabaton crew that includes Brodén, who recorded a custom voiceover that is full of Easter eggs for fans to discover. Once tankers earn their Strv K, they will be tasked with getting the exclusive "Spirit of War" 3D style.

"We're really enjoyed working with the Sabaton guys, and we're happy to have them on board this project," said Max Chuvalov, Publishing Director, World Of Tanks. "Our players love their music, and we complement each other as we are both fascinated with military history. Plus, we hope the new tune will inspire tankers to go that extra mile for the victory."

Even if players ultimately do not finish the marathon, they will earn plenty of goodies along the way, and each stage they clear will allow them a set 10% discount on purchasing the Strv K, and the same is true for the 3D style. The Strv K also features its own Sabaton soundtrack and will allow you to earn bonds in Random Battles, so it's a vehicle no tanker will want to miss out on, if not for owning a piece of World Of Tanks history. The Spirit of War event will run from August 27 through September 6.

For more information about the Spirit of War event, head here.

Sabaton have launched its first North American tour since fall 2019 as main support on Judas Priest’s 35-city, 50 Years Of Metal North American tour. Sabaton is also confirmed to perform at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival and at Louder Than Life in Louisville. The complete itinerary is below; for all ticket purchasing info, visit this location.

September (with Judas Priest)

11 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds^#

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

19 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

20 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

October (with Judas Priest)

2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena

3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park

15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 - Oklahoma City OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

19 - Independence,, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell

November (with Judas Priest)

2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre