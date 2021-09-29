SABATON To Play One Last Show On "The Great Tour" Tonight In Denver; "We Feel That We Are Definitely Not Ready To Go Home Just Yet"

Sabaton have issued the following update:

"Most people have already seen the horrible news of Richie Faulkner, the Judas Priest guitar player, and the reasons why the amazing tour we had going with Judas Priest could not continue.

"We feel that we are definitely not ready to go home just yet, and since we are already in Denver and there is miraculously a venue that is available for us with such short notice, we are able to do ONE LAST SHOW before returning home to Sweden!

"We will play this one final show for 2021 and for “The Great Tour,” and it will be nothing like a normal show this time... There will be only Sabaton performing, and we are totally free to play as long as we can, which we will. For anyone attending, prepare to be surprised about the setlist.

"The tickets will cost $50 and include a free tour shirt as long as the stock lasts. Tickets can be purchased here.

"With this, we thank Judas Priest, all the fantastic fans in United States, and wish Richie Faulkner a speedy recovery."

The above mentioned show takes place tonight, September 29, at Ogden Theatre (935 E Colfax Avenue) in Denver, Colorado. Doors: 6 PM, Sabaton on-stage at 8 PM.

(Photo - Tallee Savage)