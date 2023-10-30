SABATON Unveils Final Museum Lineup For Global Premiere Of "The War To End All Wars - The Movie"

Swedish heavy metal band, Sabaton, and 119 museums around the world have joined hands for the most anticipated museum event of the year – the global premiere of "The War To End All Wars - The Movie", which kicks off this week.

This unprecedented global premiere falls under Sabaton’s “History Rocks” charity project, developed to help museums across the world by boosting their visibility and introducing them to a new, untapped audience of Sabaton fans and history buffs.

The band is excited to reveal the final list of participants in this groundbreaking project and express their heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to making this unique venture a reality.

List Of Participating Museums:

AUSTRIA

Peace Museum Vienna, Vienna

BELGIUM

Plugstreet 14-18, Comines-Warneton

Talbot House, Poperinge

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA

Homeland Museum of Gradiška, Gradiška



BRAZIL

Museu do Expedicionário, Curitiba

Museu Militar do Comando Militar do Sul, Porto Alegre



BULGARIA

Pazardzhik Regional Museum, Pazardzhik

Regional Museum of History Stara Zagora, Stara Zagora

National Museum of History, Sofia



CANADA

Heritage Lower Saint Lawrence, Métis-sur-Mer

Millet & District Museum, Archives & Visitor Services, Alberta

Rocky Mountain House Museum, Alberta

THEMUSEUM, Kitchener

The Military Museums, Calgary



CROATIA

Gradski muzej Varaždin, Varaždin

SIsak Municipal Museum, Sisak

Muzej vojne i ratne povijesti, Pakrac



CZECH REPUBLIC

Military Muzeum Generála Sergěje Jana Ingra, Vlkoš

Muzeum a vzdělávací centrum čs. legií/Československých legií, Prague

Patton Memorial Pilsen, Pilsen

Pěchotní srub K-S 5 "U potoka", Dolní Morava

Vojenské muzeum Chuchelná, Chuchelná

DENMARK

Mosede Fort, Danmark 1914-18, Greve

Museum Skanderborg, Skanderborg

Sønderborg Castle, Skanderborg

ESTONIA

Valga sõjamuuseum, Valga



FINLAND

The Parola Armour Museum, Parola

Tornionlaakson museo, Tornio



FRANCE

Carrière Wellington: Mémorial de la Bataille d’Arras, Arras

Historial franco-allemand du Hartmannswillerkopf, Wattwiller

Musée des blindés et de la cavalerie, Saumur

Musée Pierre-Noël, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges



GERMANY

Anti Kriegs Museum, Berlin

Festung Königstein, Königstein

Flandernbunker / "Mahnmal Kilian" e.V., Kiel

Garnisonmuseum Ludwigsburg, Ludwigsburg

LVR-Niederrheinmuseum Wesel, Wesel



HUNGARY

HM Hadtörténeti Intézet és Múzeum, Budapest

ITALY

Forte Degenfeld, Pastrengo

Museo Nazionale Risorgimento Italiano, Torino

MALTA

Battlefront Malta hosted at Malta College of Arts, Science and Technologu, Paola

NETHERLANDS

Nationaal Militair Museum Soesterberg, Soesterberg



NEW ZEALAND

Whanganui Regional Museum, Whanganui

South Canterbury Museum, Timaru



NORWAY

Tirpitz Museum Alta, Alta



POLAND

Museum of Military Technology / Muzeum Techniki Wojskowej, Szczecin

Muzeum Górnośląskie / Upper Silesian Museum, Bytom

Muzeum Marynarki Wojennej / Naval Museum Gdynia, Gdynia

Muzeum Techniki Wojskowej GRYF, Dąbrówka

Muzeum Techniki Wojskowej w Zabrzu, Zabrze

Muzeum Twierdzy Kostrzyn / Fortressmuseum of Kostrzyn, Kostrzyn nad Odrą

Muzeum Wojsk Lądowych w Bydgoszczy/Army Infantry Museum, Bydgoszcz

Rzeszowskie Piwnice / Resov Cellars, Rzeszów



PORTUGAL

Museu do Ar, Pêro Pinheiro



ROMANIA

"Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Palace of Ruginoasa, Ruginoasa

MNIR / National History Museum of Romania, Bucharest

National Military Museum "King Ferdinand I", Bucharest

Palace of Culture / Complexul Muzeal Național „Moldova” Iași, Jud. Iași



SERBIA

Museum of Rudnik and Takovo Region (Музеј рудничко-таковског краја), Gornji Milanovac

National Museum in Leskovac, Leskovac

National Museum of Serbia/Народни музеј Србије, Belgrade

Zavičajni muzej Župe, Aleksandrovac



SLOVAKIA

Múzeum Slovenského Národného Povstania, Banská Bystrica

Slovakia Bytča The Wedding Palace in Bytča – hosted by Považské múzeum, Bytča

Spiš castle hosted by Slovak National Museum - Spiš Museum, Spišské Podhradie



SLOVENIA

City Museum of Ljubljana / Mestni muzej Ljubljana, Ljubljana

Park vojaške zgodovine Pivka /Park of Military History, Pivka



SPAIN

Museo Histórico Militar de Canarias, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Museo de Historia Militar, Malaga



SWEDEN

Aeroseum, Gothenburg

Arsenalen, Strängnäs

Garnisonsmuseet Skaraborg, Axvall

Hässleholms Museum, Hässleholm

Jamtli Museet, Östersund

Maritiman - Göteborgs maritima centrum, Gothenburg

Miliseum, Skillingaryd



UNITED KINGDOM

Black Country Living Museum, Dudley

Bodmin Keep - Cornwall's Army Museum, Bodmin

CMSM Combined Military Services Museum, Essex

Heugh Battery Museum, Hartlepool

Military Museum Scotland, Kirknewton

National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, Hartlepool

Royal Air Force Museum London, London

Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds

Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum, Woodstock

South Wales Aviation Museum, Barry

Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome, Essex

Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum,Caernarfon

The Staffordshire Regiment Museum, Staffordshire

The Tank Museum, Dorset

York Army Museum, York



UNITED STATES

AZ, Mesa – Mesa Public Library - Red Mountain Branch

CA, Irwin – General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center

FL, Punta Gorda – Military Heritage Museum

MA, Hudson – American Heritage Museum

MD, Ellicott City – Howard County Historical Society

MD, Newburg – Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park

MI, Jackson – Michigan's Military Heritage Museum

MN, Marshall - Lyon County Historical Society Museum

MO, Kansas City – The National WWI Museum and Memorial

NC, Fort Bragg – 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum

NE, Lexington – Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles

NH, Dover – Woodman Museum

NJ, Sea Girt – National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey

NV, Las Vegas – Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: Sahara West Library

NY, Albany – USS Slater - Destroyer Escort Historical Museum

OH, Ironton – The William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive

OH, St Paris – Wright Stuff Squadron Living History Museum

SC, Greenville – Military History Center of the Carolinas

TN, Johnson City – Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site

TX, Amarillo – Texas Panhandle War Memorial

TX, College Station – Museum of the American G.I

UT, Lehi – Hutchings Museum Institute

VA, Fort Eustis – U.S. Army Transportation Museum

VA, Virginia Beach – Military Aviation Museum

WA, Davenport – Lincoln County Museum

WA, Oak Harbor – Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum

WI, Eau Claire – Chippewa Valley Museum

WI, Madison – Wisconsin Veterans Museum

The final list of participants in "The War To End All Wars - The Movie" includes an array of museums, mainly military museums, spanning 29 territories. The collaboration is a testament to the band's dedication to providing an immersive and educational experience for their fans and history enthusiasts worldwide.

"The War To End All Wars - The Movie" will be screened globally from November 4-19, 2023, encompassing the two weeks surrounding the historic date of Armistice Day (November 11). This year marks the 105th anniversary of this commemorative day.

In addition to sharing the final participation list, the band wishes to express their excitement as the global premiere draws near. Bassist and band manager, Pär Sundström, comments: "We're looking forward to sharing 'The War To End All Wars - The Movie' with our fans and everyone who values history, and can't wait to present it to the world and see what the reaction is! We hope that positive things come out of this and that museums benefit from this never-been-done-before project."

For more information on Sabaton and the “History Rocks” project, watch The National WWI Museum and Memorial’s recent interview with Pär Sundström below:

Those wishing to watch the movie are urged to visit movie.Sabaton.net to find out more about screening locations.

Following years of hard work and research, Sabaton has created "The War To End All Wars – The Movie" in partnership with Yarnhub, an animation studio focused on historical content. This is a 67-minute-long animated musical motion picture that is being released in English but will be made available with subtitles in a number of languages to cater to global audiences. The film vividly tells the World War 1 tales from Sabaton’s most recent studio album, The War To End All Wars.

Referring to the movie, Lora Vogt, National, Vice President of Education and Interpretation, from the WWI Museum and Memorial (Kansas, US) declares: “Certainly, there is artistic license taken in the movie, but what I found so extraordinary was the team’s choice of stories. What a wonderful vehicle Sabaton has made to show the diversity of individuals and engagements of the war. Really fantastic! We look forward to sharing it with our audiences.”

Watch the trailer for "The War To End All Was - The Movie" below: