SABATON Unveils Final Museum Lineup For Global Premiere Of "The War To End All Wars - The Movie"
October 30, 2023, 54 minutes ago
Swedish heavy metal band, Sabaton, and 119 museums around the world have joined hands for the most anticipated museum event of the year – the global premiere of "The War To End All Wars - The Movie", which kicks off this week.
This unprecedented global premiere falls under Sabaton’s “History Rocks” charity project, developed to help museums across the world by boosting their visibility and introducing them to a new, untapped audience of Sabaton fans and history buffs.
The band is excited to reveal the final list of participants in this groundbreaking project and express their heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to making this unique venture a reality.
List Of Participating Museums:
AUSTRIA
Peace Museum Vienna, Vienna
BELGIUM
Plugstreet 14-18, Comines-Warneton
Talbot House, Poperinge
BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA
Homeland Museum of Gradiška, Gradiška
BRAZIL
Museu do Expedicionário, Curitiba
Museu Militar do Comando Militar do Sul, Porto Alegre
BULGARIA
Pazardzhik Regional Museum, Pazardzhik
Regional Museum of History Stara Zagora, Stara Zagora
National Museum of History, Sofia
CANADA
Heritage Lower Saint Lawrence, Métis-sur-Mer
Millet & District Museum, Archives & Visitor Services, Alberta
Rocky Mountain House Museum, Alberta
THEMUSEUM, Kitchener
The Military Museums, Calgary
CROATIA
Gradski muzej Varaždin, Varaždin
SIsak Municipal Museum, Sisak
Muzej vojne i ratne povijesti, Pakrac
CZECH REPUBLIC
Military Muzeum Generála Sergěje Jana Ingra, Vlkoš
Muzeum a vzdělávací centrum čs. legií/Československých legií, Prague
Patton Memorial Pilsen, Pilsen
Pěchotní srub K-S 5 "U potoka", Dolní Morava
Vojenské muzeum Chuchelná, Chuchelná
DENMARK
Mosede Fort, Danmark 1914-18, Greve
Museum Skanderborg, Skanderborg
Sønderborg Castle, Skanderborg
ESTONIA
Valga sõjamuuseum, Valga
FINLAND
The Parola Armour Museum, Parola
Tornionlaakson museo, Tornio
FRANCE
Carrière Wellington: Mémorial de la Bataille d’Arras, Arras
Historial franco-allemand du Hartmannswillerkopf, Wattwiller
Musée des blindés et de la cavalerie, Saumur
Musée Pierre-Noël, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges
GERMANY
Anti Kriegs Museum, Berlin
Festung Königstein, Königstein
Flandernbunker / "Mahnmal Kilian" e.V., Kiel
Garnisonmuseum Ludwigsburg, Ludwigsburg
LVR-Niederrheinmuseum Wesel, Wesel
HUNGARY
HM Hadtörténeti Intézet és Múzeum, Budapest
ITALY
Forte Degenfeld, Pastrengo
Museo Nazionale Risorgimento Italiano, Torino
MALTA
Battlefront Malta hosted at Malta College of Arts, Science and Technologu, Paola
NETHERLANDS
Nationaal Militair Museum Soesterberg, Soesterberg
NEW ZEALAND
Whanganui Regional Museum, Whanganui
South Canterbury Museum, Timaru
NORWAY
Tirpitz Museum Alta, Alta
POLAND
Museum of Military Technology / Muzeum Techniki Wojskowej, Szczecin
Muzeum Górnośląskie / Upper Silesian Museum, Bytom
Muzeum Marynarki Wojennej / Naval Museum Gdynia, Gdynia
Muzeum Techniki Wojskowej GRYF, Dąbrówka
Muzeum Techniki Wojskowej w Zabrzu, Zabrze
Muzeum Twierdzy Kostrzyn / Fortressmuseum of Kostrzyn, Kostrzyn nad Odrą
Muzeum Wojsk Lądowych w Bydgoszczy/Army Infantry Museum, Bydgoszcz
Rzeszowskie Piwnice / Resov Cellars, Rzeszów
PORTUGAL
Museu do Ar, Pêro Pinheiro
ROMANIA
"Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Palace of Ruginoasa, Ruginoasa
MNIR / National History Museum of Romania, Bucharest
National Military Museum "King Ferdinand I", Bucharest
Palace of Culture / Complexul Muzeal Național „Moldova” Iași, Jud. Iași
SERBIA
Museum of Rudnik and Takovo Region (Музеј рудничко-таковског краја), Gornji Milanovac
National Museum in Leskovac, Leskovac
National Museum of Serbia/Народни музеј Србије, Belgrade
Zavičajni muzej Župe, Aleksandrovac
SLOVAKIA
Múzeum Slovenského Národného Povstania, Banská Bystrica
Slovakia Bytča The Wedding Palace in Bytča – hosted by Považské múzeum, Bytča
Spiš castle hosted by Slovak National Museum - Spiš Museum, Spišské Podhradie
SLOVENIA
City Museum of Ljubljana / Mestni muzej Ljubljana, Ljubljana
Park vojaške zgodovine Pivka /Park of Military History, Pivka
SPAIN
Museo Histórico Militar de Canarias, Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Museo de Historia Militar, Malaga
SWEDEN
Aeroseum, Gothenburg
Arsenalen, Strängnäs
Garnisonsmuseet Skaraborg, Axvall
Hässleholms Museum, Hässleholm
Jamtli Museet, Östersund
Maritiman - Göteborgs maritima centrum, Gothenburg
Miliseum, Skillingaryd
UNITED KINGDOM
Black Country Living Museum, Dudley
Bodmin Keep - Cornwall's Army Museum, Bodmin
CMSM Combined Military Services Museum, Essex
Heugh Battery Museum, Hartlepool
Military Museum Scotland, Kirknewton
National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, Hartlepool
Royal Air Force Museum London, London
Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds
Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum, Woodstock
South Wales Aviation Museum, Barry
Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome, Essex
Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum,Caernarfon
The Staffordshire Regiment Museum, Staffordshire
The Tank Museum, Dorset
York Army Museum, York
UNITED STATES
AZ, Mesa – Mesa Public Library - Red Mountain Branch
CA, Irwin – General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center
FL, Punta Gorda – Military Heritage Museum
MA, Hudson – American Heritage Museum
MD, Ellicott City – Howard County Historical Society
MD, Newburg – Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park
MI, Jackson – Michigan's Military Heritage Museum
MN, Marshall - Lyon County Historical Society Museum
MO, Kansas City – The National WWI Museum and Memorial
NC, Fort Bragg – 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum
NE, Lexington – Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles
NH, Dover – Woodman Museum
NJ, Sea Girt – National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey
NV, Las Vegas – Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: Sahara West Library
NY, Albany – USS Slater - Destroyer Escort Historical Museum
OH, Ironton – The William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive
OH, St Paris – Wright Stuff Squadron Living History Museum
SC, Greenville – Military History Center of the Carolinas
TN, Johnson City – Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
TX, Amarillo – Texas Panhandle War Memorial
TX, College Station – Museum of the American G.I
UT, Lehi – Hutchings Museum Institute
VA, Fort Eustis – U.S. Army Transportation Museum
VA, Virginia Beach – Military Aviation Museum
WA, Davenport – Lincoln County Museum
WA, Oak Harbor – Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum
WI, Eau Claire – Chippewa Valley Museum
WI, Madison – Wisconsin Veterans Museum
The final list of participants in "The War To End All Wars - The Movie" includes an array of museums, mainly military museums, spanning 29 territories. The collaboration is a testament to the band's dedication to providing an immersive and educational experience for their fans and history enthusiasts worldwide.
"The War To End All Wars - The Movie" will be screened globally from November 4-19, 2023, encompassing the two weeks surrounding the historic date of Armistice Day (November 11). This year marks the 105th anniversary of this commemorative day.
In addition to sharing the final participation list, the band wishes to express their excitement as the global premiere draws near. Bassist and band manager, Pär Sundström, comments: "We're looking forward to sharing 'The War To End All Wars - The Movie' with our fans and everyone who values history, and can't wait to present it to the world and see what the reaction is! We hope that positive things come out of this and that museums benefit from this never-been-done-before project."
For more information on Sabaton and the “History Rocks” project, watch The National WWI Museum and Memorial’s recent interview with Pär Sundström below:
Those wishing to watch the movie are urged to visit movie.Sabaton.net to find out more about screening locations.
Following years of hard work and research, Sabaton has created "The War To End All Wars – The Movie" in partnership with Yarnhub, an animation studio focused on historical content. This is a 67-minute-long animated musical motion picture that is being released in English but will be made available with subtitles in a number of languages to cater to global audiences. The film vividly tells the World War 1 tales from Sabaton’s most recent studio album, The War To End All Wars.
Referring to the movie, Lora Vogt, National, Vice President of Education and Interpretation, from the WWI Museum and Memorial (Kansas, US) declares: “Certainly, there is artistic license taken in the movie, but what I found so extraordinary was the team’s choice of stories. What a wonderful vehicle Sabaton has made to show the diversity of individuals and engagements of the war. Really fantastic! We look forward to sharing it with our audiences.”
Watch the trailer for "The War To End All Was - The Movie" below: