SABATON - Wacken World Wide 2020 Performance Streaming

Swedish bashers Sabaton were one of the headline acts for Wacken World Wide, the biggest streaming event on the globe in the pandemic summer of 2020. Check out "The Last Stand", "The Red Baron" and "Bismarck" from the stream below.

After several years of fans' posts asking, “Why isn’t this on Spotify?”, “Where can I buy this?”, “Please release this song!”, today the multi Gold and Platinum-selling Sabaton heeds the call and announces the long-awaited audio release of its cover of Manowar’s “Kingdom Come". The track, paired with Sabaton's “Metal Trilogy”, a medley of the band's “Metal Ripper”, “Metal Crue”, and “Metal Machine”, is now available digitally on all streaming platforms, and the song can be heard here.

Sabaton recently announced on its socials a pre-order for a limited edition, Black/Red Spot 12” vinyl disc that includes “Kingdom Come” and the three-song medley “Metal Trilogy", set for an August 27 release date - copies sold out immediately.

Sabaton debuted a stunning 3D motion graphics animated lyric video for “Kingdom Come”, which can be viewed below.

The Sabaton cover of Manowar’s “Kingdom Come” was originally released in 2016 as a track on Decades Of Destruction, Metal Hammer's special compilation covers CD that accompanied the magazine’s 30th-anniversary edition. A few months later, Sabaton and the Czech Republic video game developer, Warhorse Studios, collaborated on a music video for the track, incorporating scenes from the actual game to produce a story-driven, epic adventure - “Kingdom Come: Deliverance”. But, until today, the song has never been available as a stand-alone audio single.

Pär Sundtröm, co-founder of Sabaton and its bass player, states, “Our fans have spoken. YOU requested the release of this song everywhere, so this is for all of you. This recording was meant to be a tribute to Manowar and a collaboration with a video game bearing the same name when we recorded it a few years ago. We are happy to see that you appreciate the song so much, and we have paid attention to your wishes and requests. You asked for it, you got it.”

A week ago, on July 9, Sabaton played its first concert in more than a year, headlining the Exit Festival in Serbia. Winner of multiple “Best European Major Festival“ awards, 2021’s Exit Festival was Europe's first major music festival since COVID hit in early 2020, and Sabaton performed in front of more than 40,000 fans from some 70 countries. On September 8 in Reading, PA, Sabaton will launch its first North American tour since Fall 2019 as main support on Judas Priest’s 35-city, 50 Years Of Metal North American tour. Sabaton is also confirmed to perform at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival and at Louder Than Life in Louisville. The complete itinerary is below; for all ticket purchasing info, visit this location.

September (with Judas Priest)

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

11 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds^#

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

19 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

20 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

October (with Judas Priest)

2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena

3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park

15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 - Oklahoma City OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

19 - Independence,, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell

November (with Judas Priest)

2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre