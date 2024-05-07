SABÏRE Release “Call Me Bastard” Single

Sabïre have just released a new single entitled “Call Me Bastard” taken from their much debut album Jâtt schedule for a release on Listenable Records on June 28.

Band leader Scarlett Monastyrski comments:

“I think the Wild Ones and Acid Fiends have been waiting for a nice speedy one for a little while. Hopefully this will keep them satiated until the album! Within the lyrics of this song we delve into the world of envy and the hatred that grows from it. I wrote it from two different perspectives, from those individuals being envied. One is lonely and humble, and the other is big-headed and cocksure. But in the bridge I kind of throw it all back in everyone's face in a gloating ‘how great I am’ sort of thing, cos' why not? Screw em! I'm a BASTARD!!!”

Sabïre began at the tail end of 2010 as an idea to have a band that played simply what came naturally on guitar to Scarlett Monastyrski with no set genre or category. Simply the natural music. Shortly thereafter, the concept grew to accompany that sound with a big show and distinctive stylization. The biting and sharp sound production, along with their personal lyrics, birthed for them a label for their music: ACID METAL.

Scarlett Monastyrski continues:

"Jätt is meant to be THE sound of Sabïre. A monolith to what we stand for artistically. We wanted this album to be its own art piece rather than simply a collection of arbitrary songs, a really 'blue' coloured sound. The physical copies hold beautifully styled texts detailing the concept for those chosen songs, as well as small epistles to accompany each track.

“Jätt is a’blue’ sounding album; the colour. You may understand that more when listening to the album yourself. The cover of Jätt, ‘Dante and Virgil in the Ninth Circle of Hell’ - Gustav Doré, 1861, could be seen through a symbolic lens in which the listener is symbolized as Dante, the artist as Virgil, and the bodies locked within the ice of frozen lake as the music surrounding them; we as the artist are shepherding the listener through the mire. This could be perceived like this, or you may just see it as an attractive album cover. “

“Sabïre are a band with a hellbent determination to be different, break the mold, and shake up the status quo. Unafraid to show their hearts. The band bows to no one and will bring their Acid Metal to the world, burning all through the monotony of modern heavy metal.”

Tracklisting:

“The Doorway (Entry)”

“Pure Fucking Hell”

“Ice Cold Lust”

“I’m A Rock”

“Just A Touch Of Acid”

“Alone Again”

“Call Me Bastard”

“The River (Centre)”

“The Last Day”

“Toxic Man”

“Your Rending Hands”

“Chained Down”

“The Shadow In My Heart”

“Rip, Rip, KILL!!!”

“The Stairs (Exit)”

“Call Me Bastard”: