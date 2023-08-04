SACRED DAWN Release “A Dream Within” Lyric Video From Upcoming Dismal Swamp Album

Chicago, Illinois progressive heavy metal band Sacred Dawn have released their second new single "A Dream Within" and accompanying lyric video from their upcoming new album.

"A Dream Within" is taken from their upcoming new album Dismal Swamp scheduled to be released worldwide on September 29, 2023 via Qumran Records in North America and No Dust Records in Europe. It is the band's first full length album in over 10 years. The album will be available in a 160-gram transparent swampy green vinyl, CD, and all digital platforms.

A Dream Within is a juxtaposition between being awake and dreaming... and a subconscious mind making choices between light (good) and dark (evil). The progressive elements in the music take you on a dynamic journey as its starts off heavy and intense before taking you into dreamy atmospheric sonic experience The song follows the human experience and that fine line of right or wrong, good or bad... and ending up in the same place over and over again.

Tracklisting:

“Das Chaos Beginnt”

“Unintended Consequences”

“Truth Be Told”

“Blood And Treasure”

“A Dream Within”

“Let Chaos Reign”

“One More Day”

“The Lake Of The Dismal Swamp”

"Truth Be Told" lyric video:

Sacred Dawn is:

Lothar Keller (Vocals/Guitar)

John Vitale (Guitar)

Joey Vega (Bass)

Mike Mousel (Drums)