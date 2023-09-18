SACRED DAWN Release “The Lake Of The Dismal Swamp” From Upcoming Dismal Swamp Album

Chicago, Illinois progressive heavy metal band Sacred Dawn have released their third new single, "The Lake Of The Dismal Swamp", from their upcoming new album Dismal Swamp, scheduled to be released worldwide on September 29, 2023 via Qumran Records in North America, and No Dust Records in Europe. It is Sacred Dawn's first full length album in over ten years.

Sacred Dawn guitarist / vocalist Lothar Keller comments: "The song is built around a poem written in 1806 by Thomas Moore that tells the tale of a young man who has lost his mind in search of his deceased love. He believes she's still alive and has gone to the Lake of the Dismal Swamp where by fire-fly lamp she can be seen paddling her white canoe. The music follows the mood of the poem, taking you on a journey of heavy, brooding riffage to somber, mystical, swamp-like dynamics. Special guest vocalist Rena Keller is the voice of the ghostly maid. And special guest bassist Mike Lepond (Symphony X, Ross The Boss, Death Dealer) recorded the amazing bass guitar solo heard during the song's eerie swampy musical interlude."

Dismal Swamp artwork and tracklisting:

Tracklisting:

“Das Chaos Beginnt”

“Unintended Consequences”

“Truth Be Told”

“Blood And Treasure”

“A Dream Within”

“Let Chaos Reign”

“One More Day”

“The Lake Of The Dismal Swamp”