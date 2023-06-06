SACRED DAWN Releases “Truth Be Told” Lyric Video From Upcoming Dismal Swamp Album

Chicago, Illinois progressive heavy metal band Sacred Dawn has released a brand new single and accompanying lyric video for the song "Truth Be Told" from their upcoming new album Dismal Swamp.

The album is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 29, 2023 via Qumran Records and is their first full-length album in over 10 years.

Sacred Dawn burst onto the Chicago metal scene in 2005 with an innovative mix of progressive metal and old-school hard rock. The band's unique blend of vocal harmonies delivered by front man and lead guitarist Lothar Keller set the band apart and launched numerous live appearances across the Midwest in support of international acts such as Symphony X, Cage, Firewind, Kamelot, Epica, Loudness, and Testament just to name a few.

Through the years, the band endured line-up changes resulting in downtime between releases. This allowed Lothar Keller the opportunity to spread his wings musically. Joining Divinity Compromised in 2009 as their front man/vocalist and in 2012, co-founded Doom legend band The Skull as guitarist and co-songwriter with Chicago-based genre pioneers Eric Wagner and Ron Holzner (Trouble).

The album and the band’s first full-length recording since 2011 is entitled Dismal Swamp and is set to be released September 29, 2023 under the direction and distribution of Lothar Keller's record label Qumran Records. The album will be available in a 160-gram transparent swampy green vinyl, CD, and all digital platforms.

"Truth Be Told" is Sacred Dawn's first single and lyric video from the album. The lyric video for "A Dream Within" is scheduled for release July or Aug of 2023, and a fully-produced music video for "The Lake Of The Dismal Swamp" will be released just prior to the long-awaited and highly anticipated album release. The album release party will take place on October 14, 2023.

Sacred Dawn is:

Lothar Keller (Vocals/Guitar)

John Vitale (Guitar)

Joey Vega (Bass)

Mike Mousel (Drums)